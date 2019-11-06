Apartments planned for 70 year-old Rudisill Blvd. building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A husband and wife team new to Fort Wayne has requested approval to build apartments in a building along W. Rudisill Blvd.

Lisa Berfiend of BnB Investment Properties, Inc. filed a rezoning petition application with the Department of Planning Services. It’s required before the building of 13-15 apartments can happen in the three-story building.

According to the application, the building at the intersection with South Wayne Avenue was being used for sleeping rooms and offices, owned by First Missionary Church. Being a religious institution, the church had special exceptions from zoning limitations.

A representative for the church spoke at a public hearing Monday evening, telling the Plan Commission that the church could not keep up with maintenance on the building, which was built in 1949. He supported the sale and planned renovations.

Despite getting support from the Packard Area Planning Alliance, Jim Sack from the West Rudisill Neighborhood Association questioned the request at the public hearing.

Sack said he welcomes rehab work to the building, but did not want the rezoning request to be approved. He said it could set a precedent of dividing properties along W. Rudisill into multiple-family homes. Aside from The Summit campus, the stretch of road is lined with older single-family houses.

A decision on the rezoning request is expected to happen at the Plan Commission’s business meeting on Monday, November 18.