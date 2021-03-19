Anthony Walker signing with Cleveland

INDIANAPOLIS – As expected, Anthony Walker’s NFL career will continue elsewhere.

After spending his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, three as a starting middle linebacker, Walker is headed to Cleveland. He agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract Friday with the Browns, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The 2017 fifth-round draft pick was a defensive fixture over the past three seasons with 318 tackles, including a team-high 123 in 2019, in 46 starts.

However, Walker’s departure via free agency was expected even though he was one of general manager Chris Ballard’s favorite Colts.

“I’ve got a special relationship with Anthony Walker,’’ Ballard said during his season wrap-up in January. “Selfless, team guy, rare leader.’’

The emergence of 2019 third-round pick Bobby Okereke seemed to make Walker expendable.

Walker is the third Colt free agent to sign with another team, joining defensive end Denico Autry (Tennessee) and quarterback Jacoby Brissett (Miami).

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.