Anonymous donor pays off $1,000 in layaway orders at Apple Glen Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An anonymous donor practiced the gift of giving by paying off $1,000 worth of layaway orders at Apple Glen’s Walmart.

Ryan Dirschell was one of the people who benefited and reached out to WANE to express his gratitude. Even though Dirschell had paid much of his balance, he was pleasantly surprised to learn that someone took care of the remaining $141.

“I didn’t believe it, I was like is this some kind of joke?” Dirschell said.

Dirschell has used Walmart’s layaway for the past six years and never heard of anything like this happening in the Fort Wayne area.

According to Apple Glen’s Store Manager Lori Oaks, Walmart typically gets a couple of Good Samaritans to come in once or twice during layaway season and donate a certain dollar amount for layaway orders.

“Typically they will have stipulations where they want to focus on the layaways that have toys on them versus the electronics or the furniture, just to take care of the kids a little bit more.” Oaks said. “We probably get two or three businesses or individuals that would could come in every year to take care of layaway for us.”

The donor’s $1,000 was able to take care of four or five accounts.

Dirschell told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that the gifts on layaway were for his eight-year-old son. Even though he had nearly paid off his balance, it was still a relief to have it taken care of.

“I want to say thank you. It was a huge surprise, absolutely. The spirit of giving in a year when everything has been so bad and this was just wonderful. I want to say thank you for all of the other families that were affected by this,” Dirschell said.