FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Love, pride, and American flags filled the streets of Fort Wayne Saturday morning as the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations held their annual Veterans Day Parade.

The holiday is actually on Nov. 11 but was celebrated early on Saturday.

The parade traveled north on Parnell Avenue to the Memorial Coliseum for placement of wreaths, playing of taps, and remembering fallen brothers and sisters-in-arms.

