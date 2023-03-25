The 2023 Taste of Sister Cities gala and fundraiser at the Parkview Mirro Center on Saturday, 3/25/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The annual fundraiser for Fort Wayne Sister Cities International was held at the Parkview Mirro Center Saturday evening.

‘Taste of the Sister Cities’ offered food and entertainement from Fort Wayne’s sister cities around the globe.

Fort Wayne’s Sister Cities are:

Plock, Poland

Mawlamyine, Myanmar

Takaoka, Japan,

Gera, Germany

Taizhou, China

Roughly 300 people attended the event to support Fort Wayne Sister Cities International’s mission or promoting peace through global connections.

There was also a silent auction with 75 items, many of which represented Fort Wayne’s sister cities in some way. Examples included polish vodka, beer baskets, Burmese tea baskets and authentic German items.

WANE 15 is a proud sponsor of the event and First New Anchor Emily Dwire emceed this year’s gala.