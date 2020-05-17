Angola woman killed, daughter injured in crash on Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Angola woman was killed and her daughter injured when the car they were in lost control while it was raining on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County Sunday morning according to Indiana State Police.

At 8:05 am Indiana State Police received a report of crash on the Indiana Toll Road (I-80/90) near the 112 mile marker in LaGrange County.

When they arrived at the crash scene they found a blue 2007 Toyota passenger vehicle rolled onto its passenger side in the median, with both the driver and passenger still inside. Troopers Tim McCormick and Craig Woodcox were able to physically get the vehicle upright onto its wheels. They then extricated both occupants.

The troopers immediately rendered CPR to the driver, Theresa Devos, 67, of Angola. However, their life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Devos died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

The injured passenger, Marie Devos, 39, daughter of Theresa, also of Angola, was assisted by Toll Road maintenance workers until the arrival of EMS personnel. Marie Devos was then taken from the scene by Middlebury EMS to the Elkhart General Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates Devos’ vehicle had been traveling westbound on the Toll Road. It was raining at the time of the crash, road conditions were wet and Devos’ vehicle hydroplaned on the wet road surface, veered off the road and struck a guardrail. That sent her vehicle into a spin. It then rolled over, and came to rest on the passenger side in the grass median.

The crash remains under investigation.

Master Trooper McCormick was assisted at the scene by Troopers Craig Woodcox and Steve Spallinger, LaGrange Fire and EMS, Middlebury EMS, the LaGrange County Coroner, Toll Road Concessions Company, and Tom’s Towing Service.