Angola football returns to the field after 2 week quarantine

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — For the first time since Week 1, the Angola Hornets played a football game on Friday night— and they dominated West Noble by a score of 41 to 0.

“When we got out for our pregame last night we realized ‘gosh it’s been three weeks since we’ve been out here,’” said Andy Thomas, the Hornets’ head coach.

On Aug. 21, Angola played Dekalb High School, who had a player that participated in numerous downs throughout the game, test positive for COVID-19— making it likely that many Angola players came in contact with him.

Consequently, the Hornets had to quarantine 47 players on their team for 14 days, starting from the Friday they played DeKalb. This meant Angola missed its Week 2 match up against Leo. Prior to this, the team already did not have a game scheduled for Week 3.

The 47 players instructed to quarantine included everyone on the team in grades 10 through 12.

“[The players] were supposed to stay home. We couldn’t practice, we couldn’t have any contact with them other than through social media, internet, phone and text,” said Thomas. “The kids were devastated. Just seeing their reactions in the auditorium when we talked to them gave us a good sense of how much [football] means to them. It was rough.”

However, being in quarantine did not stop Angola’s football team from staying in shape.

“We treated them the same as we would if we saw them everyday,” said Thomas. “We have a website where we can push announcements out and we sent a workout to them.”

Thomas said the workouts followed the same strength training plan that the team has used for about six years.

“We had to wake up because we had homework, that doesn’t stop because of virtual learning. Then daily, we’d do our workouts,” said Coy Brames, a senior right guard and defensive end. “Like say a Monday, we would do bench and squat and just depending on the week would determine reps and we would always do a run to warm up.”

Brames said he was fortunate enough to have weights to lift at his house but players on his team that weren’t as lucky followed the program by doing “bodyweight exercises like push ups or air squats.”

Angola’s coaching staff monitored the team’s workouts through daily pictures.

“Each day we would turn in a picture of us doing our workout,” Brames said. “It kept us accountable.”

The team also kept a “quarantine log” on Twitter and posted some of the pictures to keep everyone updated.

“The guys stayed in touch with us, they stayed in touch with each other,” Thomas said. “I think they did a really good job staying active as best they could under the circumstances.”

The Hornets were finally allowed to practice in person again on Sept. 4. Thomas said the team did not miss a beat.

“It was just business as usual,” Thomas said. “We treated [Friday’s practice] like a Saturday, did our normal Saturday routine which is lifting and running and some hurdle work and got them out here but brought them right back in for full pads on Saturday morning. Practices have been like you wouldn’t have noticed that we were even gone.”

Despite the team coming in contact with the Dekalb player that tested positive, according to Thomas, every player on Angola’s team that has gotten a COVID test this season has tested negative so far.

Next week, Angola will travel to Lakeland for a 7 p.m. kickoff.