Andrews appears in court Monday for water lawsuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The town of Andrews will go to court in Adams County at 8:30 a.m. on Monday Nov. 9 against Raytheon Technologies. This will be the first time both sides will appear court.

“Who would want to move into a community that they know people are afraid of the water?” said John Harshbarger, the Andrews Town Council President. “Water is one of our basic needs. We need water we can trust.”

In June 2020, Andrews residents were informed they could not use the town’s water because of a contamination with high amounts of vinyl chloride in the town’s wells. The contamination is believed to have came from a company known as Raytheon.

Although the water has been deemed safe by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, many of the residents still aren’t using it until the town’s wells are replaced.

“We haven’t done anything to bring this on ourselves,” said Anthony Cicatko, an Andrews resident. “But keep us in mind and if yo can pray for us or whatever we’d appreciate that.”

WANE 15 has a crew at the hearing. Look for updates throughout the day on air and on wane.com.