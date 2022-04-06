ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE)–Like a scene straight out of a movie, parole agents and ISP detectives in Anderson were stuck in a four hour standoff with a fugitive on Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police.

On Wednesday afternoon, parole Agents and ISP detectives were tracking Barry J. Willis, a 47-year-old fugitive in the Anderson area who was wanted for a parole violation.

Police tracked Willis to a house at 1324 Menifee St, where upon arrival, Willis proceeded to flee into the residence.

For the next four hours, police and Willis were engaged in a standoff. Eventually, police requested assistance from the Indiana State Police SWAT team.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts by the ISP SWAT team to coax Willis out, the SWAT team resorted to using gas to remove Willis from the house.

Willis finally surrendered and was taken into custody at Madison County jail.