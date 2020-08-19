American Airlines to cut flights to smaller cities, Fort Wayne’s future unknown

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport in Imperial, Pa. Shares of American Airlines posted a record percentage gain Thursday, June 4, 2020 after the carrier said it will aggressively add back flights in July — a bet that the slow recovery in air travel will gain speed this summer as states re-open their economies. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — American Airlines is preparing to discontinue service to smaller cities.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that the airline was planning to drop flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities if a federal requirement to continue those flights expires at the end of next month.

American agreed to keep serving those smaller cities as a condition of receiving $5.8 billion in federal payroll help this spring. However, the money and the requirement to serve those destinations both expire Sept. 30 unless they are extended.

American Airlines officials did not detail which cities could lose service, but the changes could appear in schedules as early as this week. A spokesperson for American Airlines told WANE 15 that there no additional details to share at this time.

WANE 15 also reached out to the Fort Wayne International Airport. At this time officials don’t know if the cuts will impact the airport or not.