AMBER Alert issued for baby believed to be in extreme danger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Indianapolis, Indiana.

The victim, Malia Halfacre, is a six month old black female, black hair with brown eyes, clothing description is unknown. Malia was last seen on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 8:00 pm in Indianapolis, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Malik Halfacre, is a 25 year old black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, and driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Impala with Indiana In God We Trust license plate CJA272. Malik Halfacre is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.