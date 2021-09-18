AMBER Alert declared for missing Gary boy

GARY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared for Christopher Green, Jr., 7, of Gary.

The Gary Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Gary, which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Shanae Brown

The victim, Christopher Green, Jr., is a 7-year-old black male, 4 feet tall, 95 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black and red button-up shirt with black pants. Christopher was last seen on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 9:07 am in Gary and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Suspect #1, Shanae Brown, is a 40-year-old black female, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 250 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants.

Helen Willis

Suspect #2, Helen Willis, is a 58-year-old black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 240 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

The suspects are driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with Maryland registration LJA617.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.