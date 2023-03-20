(The Hill) — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced Monday that the company will be laying off another 9,000 employees, marking the second round of significant layoffs this year.

These cuts are in addition to the 18,000 layoffs Jassy announced in January, which had started in November. Jassy said in a memo to employees on Monday that most of the cuts will affect Amazon Web Services, People Experience and Technology Solutions, advertising and Twitch, which is a video livestreaming service.

“For several years leading up to this one, most of our businesses added a significant amount of headcount,” Jassy wrote in a memo to employees. “This made sense given what was happening in our businesses and the economy as a whole.”

“However, given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount,” he added.

Jassy said the company did not announce these layoffs along with the layoffs in January because Amazon’s teams had not completed their analyses last fall. He said that they have announced the decisions as they have made them to get employees the information “as soon as possible.”

He said final decisions about what positions will be impacted are expected to be made by mid- to late April, which is when they will communicate the affected roles to employees.

“To those ultimately impacted by these reductions, I want to thank you for the work you have done on behalf of customers and the company,” he said. “It’s never easy to say goodbye to our teammates, and you will be missed.”

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, also announced more than 10,000 layoffs last week.