‘Amazing Teachers (Allen County, K-12)’ is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “I did not know that this would turn into what it was or I would have prepared a little better.”

Heathyr Harkless hoped her Facebook group to encourage teachers would take off and it has.

“My husband had to make me an Excel sheet because he was overwhelmed seeing me with my little paper notebook,” she adds. “It became so much more than I thought it would. I didn’t even know if teachers would join. I know that some teachers were hesitant posting because of that idea of ‘I feel bad asking.’ They’re so used to buying these things on their own. They’re not used to having people do this. And then I didn’t know if I would be the only one gifting and boy, was I wrong because we have so many people supporting these educators. It’s just, it’s incredible.”

Amazing Teachers (Allen County, K-12) is a month-old private group on Facebook with roughly 3,600 members. Harkless verifies the teachers are both real and teach in Allen County and the non-teachers are well-intentioned. She uses the spreadsheet to track who has been gifted and who hasn’t.

“This is about gifting. This isn’t like a fundraiser This is just being kind and giving gifts. If they want a planner to help them with the new year, if they want a cute shirt that encourages the students, there’s all kinds of new books out that are regarding COVID and how to talk with students about that. We are okay supporting them and giving them things that will help make this journey easier for them because this is a difficult time.”

Teachers create a wishlist on Amazon.com which allows the gifts to be given anonymously and shipped to the teacher without revealing their address. Items can be as inexpensive as $2 but the notes of encouragement hold more value for DeAnna Koons, who teaches at Carroll Middle School.

“I’ve gotten a lot of uplifting notes from previous parents and students and even some family members,” she explains. “I put them in my classroom and know that on those hard days, there’s something to look forward to.”

Harkless thinks the group may last past the start of the school year.

“I encourage teachers to keep updating their lists as the year progresses and they realize new needs they have,” she says. “Also, for parents, this is a valuable resource for those wanting to gift teachers for Christmas, appreciation week, or other various occasions and never knowing what teachers really want.

“The momentum and drive in creating the group was for beginning this new and challenging year, but certainly the group has become a community of its own to get through this school year together. Time will tell whether there is a continued interest in keeping this around year after year. For now, it’s an amazing place to be for teachers and supporters.”

Harkless will help those who would like to start a similar group in their county. She says to request to join the Allen County group and message her there through Facebook.