Alto Grado brings woodfired pizza to Fort Wayne on Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pizza options continue to grow in Fort Wayne with the addition of Alto Grado Food & Beverage Co. opening Wednesday at 11:11 a.m. The restaurant has operated as a food truck and opens a brick and mortar restaurant on The Landing.

The restaurant only purchases ingredients and makes all dough in house. The menu features signature pizzas and customers can also build their own pizza. Customers can also order breadsticks and desert pizzas. Beer and wine are on tap for sale as well, including local specials such as Hazy IPA from the Landing Beer Company and Kekionga Cider Co.

Pizzas take approximately 5 minutes to make from prep to finish. Pizzas are baked on a rotating floor at 700 degrees.

Up until December the restaurant will have dinner hours. In December they are planning to open and serve lunch. The restaurant is closed on Monday, hours of operation are:

Tuesday-Thursday: 4 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Brunch will begin to be served at a later date. The restaurant was hoping to open in July but due to COVID, the opening was pushed back.