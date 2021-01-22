Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is preparing for the return of events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum announced it will be hosting a job fair to fill part-time, event-based employment positions on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the upper lobby of the Arena & Expo Center entrance.

The Memorial Coliseum, Aramark, Leaders Staffing and ESG Security are all seeking applicants to fill staffing needs for upcoming events. All positions start at $10 per hour or higher.

Anyone interested in applying can get more information and submit applications in advance at www.memorialcoliseum.com/jobs.

A variety of different positions are available, including:

Guest Services

Ticket Office Seller

Parking Lot Attendant

Concessions Stand Associate

Catering Service

Lead Cook & Grill Cook

Warehouse & Runner

Housekeeping

Security Guard

Department managers will be at the job fair to answer any questions about available positions, the Memorial Coliseum said. All COVID-19 precautions will be observed, including social distancing. Masks are required at all times when in the building.

All available positions are part-time with event-based schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Aramark, Leaders Staffing and ESG Security are all Equal Opportunity Employers.

The Coliseum furloughed around 400 people due to the pandemic and has lost $3 million. A vaccine clinic held by the Allen County Health Department has been held at the Coliseum for the past two weeks which has gone well.

This week, Memorial Coliseum has recently been accredited for cleanliness, making them the first in the state to achieve this accreditation.