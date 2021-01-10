Allen County Sheriff’s Department expresses appreciation for teachers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department are coming together to show recognition and appreciation for local teachers. The goal is to bring awareness to all the hard work they have done throughout the pandemic to continue to teach local students.

Multiple officers spoke on camera and a video was put together. Troy Hershberger, Deputy Chief of Administration with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department came up with the idea. His friend is a special needs teacher with Fort Wayne Community Schools. When they were talking she was discussing the challenges and struggles teachers face throughout the pandemic.

“It’s things you don’t usually think of, we think in our own little world these obstacles that we need to professionally deal with. They have a difficult task at hand to do their job and to prepare, there’s some in a classroom some out of a classroom. They had to juggle a lot,” Hershberger says.

He believes teachers have been successful at bridging the gap for children throughout the community. Teachers continue to go above and beyond for parents and students in Fort Wayne.

Kristen Lewis, resource officer at Carroll High School thanks teachers and says, “I know a lot of our teachers have been therapists for our kids through this time and just being there for them and doing all that extra work they’ve had to do to change their days and patterns for our kids.”

The video is currently airing on WANE 15 and will continue to throughout the next month.