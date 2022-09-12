MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE 15) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour returns to northeast Indiana on Thursday, September 15.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department released important information on Monday for anyone planning to attend the concert.

The concert is at Spangler Farms located at 8332 Martin Road, Monroeville, IN 46773.

Parking opens at 2:00 p.m.. Officials say no one should be dropped off prior to that time on the day of the event.

A parking map with instructions for arrivals and departures shared by the sheriff’s department can be viewed below:

Martin Road will be closed between US 30 and Maples Roads at 8:00 a.m. the morning of the event.

The main gates open at approximately 5:00 p.m. and music is scheduled to start around 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, people are reminded to dress appropriately and that cell signal will be limited due to the location and number of attendees.

Police say you should have a plan in place to meet friends and family and to not rely on cell phones for texting or calling.

The following information was provided regarding the parking area and the main venue:

Parking area entrances off of Maples Road

Tickets must be presented to access the parking area

No glass containers

No open flames (fire pits, etc.)

No fireworks

No tents or games in fire lanes

No person golf carts/ATVs/UTVs

Main Gate Venue and prohibited items

Chairs and blankets are allowed in designated areas

No outside food or drink (One factory sealed plastic water bottle allowed)

No coolers

No animals other than service animals

No backpacks

No video cameras or professional lens cameras

No large umbrellas

No footballs/frisbees/hula hoops/etc.

No glass containers

No fireworks or weapons of any kind (knives/box cutter/pepper spray/etc.)

No re-entry

Officials say that any prohibited items found can either be returned to a vehicle or surrendered, but voluntarily surrendered items will not be returned.