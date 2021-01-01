Allen County Sheriff Gladieux named Indiana’s ‘Sheriff of the Year’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch has named Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux as ‘Sheriff of the Year’ in Indiana.

The organization said it chose Gladieux for ‘his diligent work developing our not-for-profit academy for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.’

The Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch serves children from each of the state’s 92 counties. Its main facilities in Clay County opened in 2018.

The organization went on to say that Gladieux ‘knows the importance of sheriffs mentoring future deputies, bonding with at-risk kids and comforting young witnesses and victims of crime.’

This is the first time he’s won the award. Sheriff Gladieux has been Allen County’s Sheriff since 2014.