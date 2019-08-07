Allen County schools remind drivers to ‘Slow. Stop. Stay.’ around buses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As students prepare to return to school, local public school districts are working with the Allen County Safe Schools Commission to ensure that they’ll be safe coming and going this year.

A few weeks ago, school officials and local students filmed a new public service announcement in an effort to improve school bus safety this year. This comes after three students died in Rochester, Indiana while crossing the street to board a school bus last year.

School officials and local law enforcement say that nearly 200 stop arm violations occurred each day in Allen County. On Wednesday, officials from East Allen County, Northwest Allen County, Southwest Allen County, and Fort Wayne Community Schools held a press conference to announce the new initiatives, including the new public service announcement that is designed to help keep students safe this year.

The new campaign is called “Slow. Stop. Stay.” The objective is remind people that school buses will once again be around as the new school year start, so drivers will need to use caution and follow laws when encountering buses on the roads.

“Slow, Stop, Stay is an Allen County initiative between all four school districts and all of our law enforcement to try to get the community to pay attention to all of our buses out there. Stop you when you see the stop arm coming out and don’t try and zip past, pay attention and let those kids get on,” said Northwest Allen County Schools Chief Communication Officer Lizette Downey.

The new public service announcement is the start of more initiatives that are to come in the future, according to Lizette.

For more information on this initiative, visit https://www.slowstopstay.org/.