Allen County announces issue with COVID- 19 database, unable to update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday afternoon, the Allen County Department of Health announced that it will not be able to report its daily COVID-19 updates due to a database issue.

The Department of Health’s director of communications Megan Hubartt contacted WANE 15 about the database issue late Tuesday afternoon. Details about the issue were not given, but the department is hopeful that the database will be back online Wednesday with the most up-to-date case count.

The state’s dashboard was updated with the count of new cases for the county. Click here to view the new case count for the county several hours ago.