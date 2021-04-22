Allen County Public Library continues to require masks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If you plan on going into the Allen County Public Library, you will still be required to wear a mask.

When community members enter Allen County Public Library Branches, the first thing they see is a sign saying masks are required. Those signs have been on the door since the pandemic started and they will stay there for at least another month.

“Our priority from the very beginning of the COVID pandemic has been continuing to offer serves to our community, while also keeping our staff safe and healthy and keeping the library visitors safe and healthy,” said ACPL’s Director of Community Engagement Stephanny Smith. “We know that masks help to stop the spread of covid. So that’s been our priority all along is just the safety of our staff and public.”

The decision came at The Board of Trustees of the Allen County Public Library. It was suggested that masks become a recommendation instead of a mandate, but after a long discussion and a vote from the board mandating masks will stay in place.

The reason, to help keep the spread of COVID-19 and to keep patrons safe.

Children under the age of 8 won’t be required to wear a mask. The library is also still offering curbside pick-up at branches for those who don’t want to come into the building.

Currently, the mask mandate is in place until the end of May. At the next board meeting, the board will discuss the masks policy again and cast another vote. That meeting is on May 27.