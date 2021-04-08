Allen County property tax bills to be mailed Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allen County Treasurer William Royce announced Thursday that property tax bills for 2021 will be mailed Friday, April 9.

Both the spring and fall remittance coupons are included in the bill; there will be no fall mailing. Last year, Governor Holcomb ordered an extension of the tax due date but there is no extension this year. Spring payments received after May 10 are subject to a late fine.

According to Royce, taxpayer’s have a responsibility to get their bill. If you do not receive a tax bill, you can request one by calling the Treasurer’s office or print one from the Treasurer’s website. Unpaid bills or late payments will incur a penalty.

There are several online payment methods which can be found at www.allencountytreasurer.us or taxpayers can pay by phone by calling 1-877-690-3729 and using jurisdiction code 7693. A complete list of payment options and instructions are located on the back of the tax bill.

The Treasurer expects a high call volume so taxpayers may experience long wait times on the phone. Your patience is appreciated.