FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man suing officials at the Allen County Jail and Quality Correctional Care, LLC, the jail’s medical provider, will sit down with his attorneys and Allen County Judge Jennifer DeGroote in July to hammer out a possible settlement over medical neglect that he says caused him great harm.

The lawsuit was filed last month.

William Berghoff, through his attorney, Christopher Myers of Myers Smith Wallace, attributes his severe cardiac damage to constitutionally deficient policies, practices and procedures that caused him to be denied adequate medical care at the jail.

Berghoff states that he has the right to be “free from cruel and unusual punishment” and was denied due process in violation of his rights under the eighth and/or 14th amendments.

Berghoff also claimed that the confinement officers and medical staff at the jail were “careless and negligent” when it came to medical care and services and that the Allen County Sheriff is responsible for any medical bills he incurred.

On March 18, 2021, Berghoff said he told confinement officers and medical personnel he was suffering from severe chest pains and that they were aware he’d been prescribed nitroglycerin for his heart condition.

He had to wait at least three hours for his medication and then staff ignored and “significantly delayed transporting the plaintiff to a hospital for treatment of his severe chest pains, in spite of his known heart conditions and the obvious emergency.”

The lawsuit claims if he’d been taken care of in a timely manner, his heart attack would have either been avoided or at least appropriately treated so that severe cardiac damage would have been avoided.

WANE 15 reached out to QCC earlier this week on allegations of inadequate medical given to Allen County Jail inmates but has not received a response.

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux said he didn’t want to comment on the suit.