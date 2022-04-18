FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–The Allen County Health Commissioner announced his resignation at a health department meeting on Monday.

Dr. Sutter was appointed as the Health Commissioner on May 28, 2020. After careful consideration, Sutter announced that he would be resigning from the position in July.

“When I took this position, it was with the caveat that I would be committing through the emergency phase of COVID, and we would take a moment to reevaluate and decide what works. I’ve continued my other work and taken on an additional role as Chief Medical Officer at IU Health of Fort Wayne. So with all of this and careful consideration and long discussions, I’ve decided to resign as Health Commissioner,” said Matthew Sutter.

Mindy Waldron, Department Administrator, joked they could try to chain him to a chair to keep him from leaving.

The Allen County Board of Health will form a committee to search for Dr. Sutter’s replacement.