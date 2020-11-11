Allen County Health Commissioner issues statement regarding COVID-19 situation in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter issued the following statement following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to implement county specific guidelines in response to the COVID-19 surge:
“We applaud the Governor’s announcement today to implement measures statewide to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. We are currently seeing an alarming increase in cases in Allen County that mirror those in the region and the state. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are currently at record numbers and continue to increase. If these trends continue, the hospitals are likely to be overwhelmed. It is important everyone understand this is a serious disease and take steps to avoid spreading the virus by wearing masks, social distancing and staying home when sick or while awaiting test results. We look forward to examining the formal executive order to determine if any local restrictions would be helpful additions.”Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County Health Commissioner