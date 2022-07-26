FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Fair officially kicks off it’s week-long extravaganza Tuesday.

Home to Allen County 4-H, the fair is back with fan favorites or it’s 2022 season. It features carnival rides, animal shows, a full food court, live music, and themed nights.

The Fair continues Tuesday July 26th and wraps up Sunday July 31st. Admission is free every weekday before 2 p.m., $5 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, and $10 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Parking is free. Find more event information and a schedule for each day here.