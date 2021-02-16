Allen Co. Highway Dept. to begin plowing subdivision streets Wednesday

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Highway Department said it will continue treating the roads and begin on subdivision streets at 5 a.m. Wednesday after stopping Tuesday evening.

The department said it has had full crews out since 5 a.m. working primarily on high-traffic count main and secondary highways. Crews were expected to finish Tuesday’s plowing and treating of roads by 5 p.m. They will be back on the job Wednesday at 5 a.m. and expect to be able to work on subdivision streets.

“Though progress has been made, driving conditions are still challenging. Take care if you have to drive and please give our plows the space they need to get the job done,” the department said.