Allen Co. Health Commissioner: some misinterpreting new CDC report on COVID-19 deaths

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County’s health commissioner says people are misunderstanding a new CDC update about COVID-19 deaths.

The report shows only 6 percent of those that died from coronavirus died from “only” COVID-19. The other 94 percent had other “health conditions and contributing causes.” Dr. Matthew Sutter says those statistics are technically correct, but people are misinterpreting what they mean.

You may have come across this headline on the internet: “New CDC report shows 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had contributing conditions.” Sutter has a strong take on it.

“Well I think that headline is very misleading,” he said. “I don’t know exactly where the 94 percent came from, but it’s not written specifically in this so you have to dig for it.”

The report looks at 164,280 death certificates that list COVID-19 as a cause of death. 94 percent of those death certificates also list other health conditions and contributing causes.

“Now what that means is many of the things listed are actually things caused by COVID 19,” Sutter explained. “So one of the most common conditions is respiratory failure. Respiratory failure is one of the ways you die if you get COVID-19 and you get very ill. It’s the reason you get put on a ventilator. So it’s not necessarily an underlying condition that somebody had. Many times it’s a condition that was caused by the COVID-19 that led to the death.”

Sutter said one-third of the death certificates had both COVID-19 and respiratory failure as causes of deaths. He interprets that as COVID-19 causing the respiratory failure in those individuals. He did clarify by saying older folks still have reason to be concerned.

“So we do know people who are older are going to have underlying health conditions and are more likely to have severe outcomes from COVID 19,” he said. “So if you’re older, if you’re sicker, yes you are at more risk of dying of COVID 19. However this report does not suggest 94 percent of the people who died of COVID-19 had very severe underlying disease.”

Sutter referred to elsewhere to set the record straight.

“In a separate document, the CDC said that 95 percent of people who had COVID-19 on their death certificate, it was thought to be THE underlying cause of death.”