Alexis Treesh wins $135,000 USF Pay it Forward Scholarship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She’s the fourth winner of the Pay it Forward Scholarship from the University of Saint Francis. Tuesday afternoon Alexis Treesh got the news via Zoom from WANE 15 and University of Saint Francis President, Father Eric Zimmer.

“Congratulations Alexis on being selected as the University of Saint Francis Pay it Forward Scholarship recipient,” said Father Zimmer. “You have demonstrated through your volunteer work what it means to value commitment to serving others. Your approach to life will match flawlessly with the Franciscan values we promote here at USF.”

“I am very overwhelmed,” said Treesh. “I didn’t expect to get this far.” Due to the pandemic, WANE 15 and the University of Saint Francis decided to make the announcement via Zoom. Treesh was told she needed to join the Zoom meeting to find out the winner of the scholarship.

Scholarship announcement that took place December 15 via Zoom

Related Content USF Pay it Forward Scholarship finalist Alexis Treesh

Treesh attends Prairie Heights High School in Lagrange County. In her essay that helped her win the scholarship, she wrote about her volunteer work to help organize a local effort to provide shoes for the less fortunate in Uganda, Africa. She has also volunteered at a therapeutic riding center in Steuben County. Lex, as she likes to be called, wants to become a nurse. Winning the four year Pay it Forward scholarship will help her achieve that goal. “I really love working with babies and moms and their time in labor. So I think I’d enjoy going into obstetrics,” said Treesh.

“The Pay it Forward Scholarship is worth more than $135,000 for over four years and we are proud to award the scholarship to you,” said Father Zimmer. “Welcome to the USF family and again congratulations!”

“I’m extremely grateful for everyone who helped me get here,” said Treesh. “Since I’ve gotten this huge scholarship, and with the money I’ve saved for college, I plan to pay it forward and go on more mission trips and do more missions work.”

Two finalists will each receive half tuition scholarships if they choose to attend the University of Saint Francis. Treesh plans to start in the fall of 2021.