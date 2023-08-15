ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — A growing restaurant in the town of Albion is raising money for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary by selling “Tigerloin” sandwiches.

Prince, a white Bengal tiger, was found to have a detached retina and cataracts during his annual health exam. This has led him to lose his vision completely. A surgical operation can easily restore his sight, however, Black Pine is asking for public support for the medical expenses.

Black Pine Animal Sanctuary has teamed up with the One10 West Main restaurant in Albion to raise money for Prince’s operation.

On August 15, you can stop by the restaurant and purchase a tenderloin sandwich that they have cleverly named the “Tigerloin” for the day. Fifty percent of all “Tigerloin” sandwich sales will be going directly to Black Pine for Prince’s eye surgery. In addition, the generous staff members at the restaurant have decided to donate their wages for the day. Some employees are even donating their tip money as well.

One10 West Main is located at 110 W. Main Street in Albion and will be open during normal hours of operation from 11:00 AM-8:00 PM today. You can purchase a “Tigerloin” sandwich for $6 or a sandwich or the meal (with fries) for $9. Dine-in and carry-out options are available all day.

If you are not able to make it to Albion today, you can donate to Black Pine for Prince’s operation at the following link:

https://bpsanctuary.networkforgood.com/projects/200858-tigerloin-tuesday-with-one10-west-main-street