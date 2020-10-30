Albion residents prepare for trick-or-treating against town council advice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several Albion residents have posted their addresses on the town’s Facebook page, letting kids know candy will still be available, despite the town council announcing a cancelation of the tradition. The decision was made based on Noble County’s COVID-19 positivity rate.
Albion became the first town in northeast Indiana to make to the move to cancel trick-or-treating entirely. A statement released by town leaders reported a “dramatic rise in cases and hospitalizations” with a positivity rate of 8.62%
“The uncertainty we’ve faced from day to day has been really hard on everybody and I know it’s taking a toll on all of us. Not only physically, but emotionally and mentally,” Town Council President Vicki Jellison told WANE 15. “These are very tough decisions, but, we’re in a position as a council where we have to do what’s right for everyone as a whole, and it was a decision that we didn’t take lightly, but really hope it’s what’s best for our residents.”
The town’s leaders are aware that some families have still planned to travel door-to-door Saturday.
“It’s a free choice whether to go out to trick or treat or not,” John Galligher said. “I feel like God gave me an immune system. As for me and my family, I think we’ll be safe, we’ll be fine. We can hand out candy and still stay away from people, plus be outside and wear a mask and still follow CDC guidelines.”
“Albion has a lot of events and we miss them, but this is not the time with our cases rising,” Town Manager Tena Woenker added.
Trick-or-treating advice from Albion:
- Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
- Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
- Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
- Wash hands before handling treats.
- Wear a mask.
- Make your cloth mask part of your costume.
- A costume mask is nota substitute for a cloth mask.
- Do NOTwear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
- Masks should NOTbe worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing
Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you
- Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.
Wash your hands
- Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
- Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
- Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.