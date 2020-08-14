Aging & In-Home Services holds bi-weekly grab and go meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A senior care organization will continue to help feed senior citizens through next month.
Aging & In-Home Services has been holding bi-weekly grab and go meals since April. The next one is on Friday at Parkview Field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Each person over the age of 60 will receive two pre-packaged boxes of five meals for free.
It’s a drive-thru service in Parkview’s Silver Lot, so people area asked to stay in their vehicle during check-in and pickup, provide a photo ID and a phone number
Masks are encouraged, and they will have them on site if needed.