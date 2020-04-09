AG Curtis Hill partners with Amazon, Facebook to fight price gouging

(WEHT) — The office of Attorney General Curtis Hill has partnered with Amazon and Facebook to fight price gouging within the companies’ respective sites and marketplaces.

Attorney General Hill said his office can send price-gouging complaints related to Amazon directly to the company so it can investigate them. Amazon will also send market analysis information to the office, which will allow the office to better identify sellers engaging in bad behavior. Facebook will also work with the office to remove price-gouging listings and advertisements from its Marketplace.

The Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General has received more than 150 price-gouging complaints since Gov. Eric Holcomb declared a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

If you suspect an Amazon or Facebook seller is charging excessive prices for goods you need, you may submit a consumer complaint to the Consumer Protection Division by clicking here. If you need additional information regarding the Office’s Consumer Protection Division, please call 1-800-382-5516.