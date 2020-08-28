AG candidate Todd Rokita sits down with WANE 15 to discuss campaigning and plans for office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Attorney General candidate Todd Rokita (R) stopped by WANE 15 on Thursday to discuss his campaign and plans he has for the office.

With top issues ranging from lawlessness and disrespect for the rule of law to fighting to the lives of those living in Indiana, Rokita hope to restore integrity to the office if elected.

“We see it on our TV screens every night, the lawlessness, the disrespect for law enforcement, people not following the rule of law. This nation is great, we are an exceptional nation. American Exceptional is with a capitol A and a capitol E. That’s because all of us, above all, is the rule of law applied equally,” Rokita says.

From 2002 to 2010 Rokita served as Secretary of State. During that time, he budgeted with one important factor in mind: “It’s not our money, it’s the tax payer’s money.” He plans to carry this mindset with him into the Indiana office of the Attorney General.

Rokita beat out current Attorney General Curtis Hill in the primary election, and he is up against democrat Johnathan Weinsapfel for the seat.

More information on Rokita can be found on his campaign website.