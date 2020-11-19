After-school program awarded $25,000 grant

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – An after-school program has been awarded a $25,000 grant from State Farm.

The Brain Kitchen is a nonprofit that brings children living in poverty together twice a week to make meals for each other and their familites.

The program is one of 40 organizations chosen from over 10 thousand applications. According to State Farm, the grant will allow The Brain Kitchen to increase its space and expand beyond its currently 15 children while expanding form two days to five days per week.

More information on The Brain Kitchen can be found on the program’s website.