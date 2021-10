FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Arena Dinner Theatre is back and ready to entertain after an extended break due to COVID-19. The theatre performs seven shows a year and serve dinner from its own kitchen.

The theatre is currently showing The Haunting of Hill House and are making preparations for the Christmas show Dashing Through the Snow.

The Arena Dinner Theatre is located at 719 Rockhill Street. For more details and how to get tickets visit its website.