After 12-hours a day on dialysis, Fort Wayne woman receives double transplant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After nearly a year of waiting a Fort Wayne woman has received a life-saving double organ transplant.

Samantha Yoquelet, 29, needed not only a kidney transplant but also a pancreas. WANE 15 first told you Samantha’s story back in February. At that time Samantha had to spend 12 hours a day on dialysis.

Thursday WANE 15 caught back up with Samantha after returning back to Fort Wayne from having her transplant in Indianapolis. Friends and family made signs and drew inspirational messages on the sidewalk leading to her home.

“I just want to say thank you to the family that gave me their families organs,” Samantha said. “It was a blessing, and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Samantha received the news that she was getting both organs on her brother’s birthday. That day was special for many reason, especially because her brother had passed away in 2017.

After receiving the call Samantha and her mom Sarah headed to Indianapolis where Samantha underwent surgery. What was supposed to be a 12-hour surgery turned into 16-hours. However, the surgery was successful.

“I’m so happy that she got this,” said Sarah. “It’s been a long time coming. I’ll be glad when she’s healed and feeling better and have a normal life now. We also have a very long road but its going to get better.

Samantha spent weeks in Indianapolis recovering from surgery. Now that she’s home she will have to spend the next few months going back down to Indianapolis for weekly checkups.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for all the recovery expenses. Both Samantha and Sarah say they are extremely grateful to the donor and hope to meet his or her family is ready.

