Advocacy group honors murder victims in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An advocacy group, #JAVA or Justice, Accountability & victim Advocacy held a ribbon hanging even at Headwaters Park in preparation of National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.

Murder victims’ families gathered to tie a ribbon and bow to honor their family member.

“It means a lot. I never thought that this was a group I would be a part of. I never thought I’d lose my son to murder,” said Dawn Harper, mother of a murder victim. “Even though he was killed in California, the JAVA group and everybody in the community has been amazing support for me, and I appreciate them so much.”

The national remembrance day will be held on Friday. The Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge will be lit in red and black to honor the area murder victims.

To find more information about the group, visit #JAVA’s Facebook page.