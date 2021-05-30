Adams County teens driving to high school graduation practice injured in crash, one in critical state

ADAMS COUNTY – Three teens traveling to their high school graduation practice crashed with another vehicle as the driver attempted to maneuver around a semi obstructing her view on Friday afternoon. The impact sent the teen’s vehicle spinning and crashed with a third.

Allison L. Loshe was driving northbound on US 27S along with her passengers, Laryson J. Zeigler, and Tierra M. Rabon, to South Adams High School for graduation practice when the crash occurred.

Police on the scene said Loshe told them she was traveling behind a large semi that was blocking her view. There was also slow-moving traffic. Out of fear of arriving late to rehearsal, Loshe turned left onto Country Road 850S.

Amy Jo Flohe was traveling southbound when she was struck by Loshe’s vehicle. Loshe said she could not see Flohe’s vehicle when she turned to get away from the semi. The crash’s impact spun Loshe’s vehicle around, colliding with a third vehicle driven by Kimberly M. Minch.

First responders arriving on the scene of the crash found that one of Loshe’s passengers, Tierra M. Rabon, was unconscious with critical head, neck and internal injuries. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Loshe had injuries on her back, neck and leg. Zeigler had injuries on her chest and back. Police did not say if they were taken to a hospital or if the other two drivers were injured.

This accident is still being investigated by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.



