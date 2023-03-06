About 4.5 acres off the Auburn Road entrance to Dupont Hospital will be sold, according to the property owner’s spokesman.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly 4.5 acres at the Auburn Road entrance to Dupont Hospital will most likely be for sale once a commercial development plan is approved by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.

The property, owned by Tippmann Realty Partners LLC, was to be the headquarters for the company until another location on North Clinton Street was chosen, according to Joe Wharton, company spokesman.

The owner of the 4.5 acre parcel close to Dupont Hospital is applying to divide the preperty into five lots

10101 Dupont Circle Dr. is situated at Auburn Road and the entrance to Dupont Hospital.

The undeveloped land at the intersection of Auburn Road and Dupont Circle Drive has a gross assessed value of about $409,000, but if a recent sale of nearby land is any indication of property values in the Dupont – Parkview corridor, it could be worth more than that.

Last week, Fort Wayne City Council approved the sale of two acres at 10633 Dupont Oaks Blvd. for $900,000 to DDC Real Estate, LLC, listed at 540 E. Pettit Ave.

A call into an attorney associated with the real estate firm was not returned. The two acres sold by the city on the north side of East Dupont Road is surrounded by existing development that includes apartments, a bank and Panda Express restaurant.

A site plan for the Dupont Circle Drive land shows a proposed division into five parcels of under an acre each with a driveway through the development on to Dupont Circle Drive and Dupont Circle Drive West, a roadway that loops around the medical campus.

The plan will be included in the agenda for the Fort Wayne Plan Commission’s March 13 public hearing.