Accused drunk driver also charged with violating Indiana’s stay-at-home order

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — A man arrested for allegedly driving drunk is also accused of violating Indiana’s stay-at-home order.

Jail records show Joseph Baker, 20, was arrested on Wednesday for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, minor consuming alcohol and disobeying a declaration of disaster emergency.

Police say during their investigation, they discovered Baker’s reason for travel didn’t meet the parameters of the stay-at-home order.

The order went into effect on Wednesday as a preventative measure to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The penalty for violating the order could mean a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

His initial hearing is scheduled for May 15.

Indiana state police say people do not have to carry special documentation to travel. Police should not be asking for travel documentation or pulling you over just to ask why you are traveling – and if you are pulled over for that reason you should report it to the state police.

Baker is out of the Monroe County Jail on bond.

