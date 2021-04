FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Reason to Taste at Home through Ivy Tech is a way to learn culinary techniques to create a delicious meal.

The event is both April 16 and April 30. The event will be virtual and there are multiple ticket options. Dishes include shrimp and pasta and a beef with brussels sprouts and bacon.

The event supports Ivy Tech student programs. If you would simply like to donate and not participate in the event, you can do that here.