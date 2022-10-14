FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A person of interest is in custody after a fatal stabbing early Friday morning.

Police responded to the 7900 block of Decatur Road shortly after 2:30 Friday morning after a report that a woman had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim – a man – was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A person of interest has been identified and is currently detained. It is unknown at this time if the male victim is also a suspect.

Police are still investigating.