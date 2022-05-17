FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– On Tuesday, WANE 15 crews got to take a look inside specific areas of Electric Works ahead of its official opening in October.

The tour provided an update on construction and showed off Building 19, and other coworking spaces that will be managed by Carr Workplaces.

“We wanted to bring a coworking partner that had a national platform and operated in some of the largest markets around the country, but also had the depth of experience in real estate development, property management, and really brought a hospitality focus to coworking,” Jeff Kingsbury, parter in RTM Venturers said.

So far, construction has completed hundreds of miles of window caulk, eight football fields of new roofing, and 10 tons of rubbish removed and recycled.

These coworking spaces can be customized for solopreneurs to Fortune 500 companies that want to lease month to month instead of long term.

“What we’re trying to create here is a continuum of high-performance workplaces that gives everybody from a sole entrepreneur to a global world headquarters a place to grow and thrive at Electric Works and stay in Indiana,” Kingsbury said.

So far, 90% of the projects the developers are currently working on are local projects. Phase one of the project is expected to open up in the fall.