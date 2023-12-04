ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – In November, the percentage of kindergarten vaccination exemptions rose to the highest level yet during the 2022-2023 school year nation wide. In Allen County, those percentages showed the same. WANE 15 asked all four Allen County school districts how many kindergarteners they had the past three years and how many kindergarteners opted out of vaccinations.

EACS:

2021-2022: less than 5%

2022-2023: little more than 5%

2023-2024: 3.5%

FWCS:

2023: 191 kindergarten exemptions

Typically around 4-5% of their student population ops out of vaccinations.

SACS:

2021-2022: 3%

2022-2023: 5.2%

2023-2024: 5.5%

NACS:

2021-2022: 35 total kindergarteners opted out of vaccines

2022-2023: 34 total kindergarteners opted out of vaccines

2023-2024: 26 total kindergarteners opted out of vaccines

Super Shot leaders stress the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated is something that you don’t just do for your child or for yourself you do for everybody else in that classroom,” said Connie Heflin, executive director, Super Shot. “Every other child that your child is going to school with you are trying to protect everybody that you are around.”