‘A long time in the making’; LoveSeats project now on display

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Humane Fort Wayne Public Art Project LoveSeats, an idea that has been two years in the making, was finally unveiled on Saturday.

“This has been a long time in the making, we came up with this idea before the pandemic,” said Jessica Henry, the Executive Director of Humane Fort Wayne. “It’s a really emotional day for all of us and we’re really excited for our organization and we’re excited for animals everywhere. It’s finally happening.”

More than two dozen interactive love seats are now on display to learn more about the lifesaving work of Human Fort Wayne. Each was painted by local area artists and sponsored by local businesses.

The purpose of the LoveSeats is to raise money for Humane Fort Wayne, in addition to raising awareness about animals. According to Henry, the project has already raised $120,000.

The project’s tagline is “Sit, Stay, Heal.”

“It’s all about how animals heal our hearts and heal our lives,” said Henry.





Henry encourages anyone who takes a picture while sitting on the seats to use the hashtag #LoveSeatsFW.

This project by Humane Fort Wayne is in partnership with Leadership Fort Wayne, Greater FW Inc. and Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne. Artists and sponsors were at Freimann Square at the event to share more about the pieces of art.

Humane Fort Wayne is hosting a Project Runway event on October 9. The benches that have not been purchased yet will be auctioned off there.

To learn more about the LoveSeats public art project click here.