A House Divided: Pandemic Politics & Immigration Issues

As the Coronavirus pandemic persists, WANE 15 and Advancing Voices of Women, or AVOW, panelists once again met to discuss mask mandates, schools reopening and how the politics of the pandemic might play out in November’s election.
In our exclusive “A House Divided” project, throughout the year, six of the 12 panelists will rotate sitting down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson for a discussion on various topics. The goal is to have civil conversations on often divisive issues to see if women from different backgrounds and viewpoints can find common ground.
This week, Republicans Aimmie and Diane, Democrats Roxanna and Harini and Independents Karen and Emily met with Alyssa via Zoom to discuss the latest on the pandemic as well as ongoing immigration issues still being debated in the United States.
Meet all 12 panelists here.
Watch the entire conversation, edited only into the separate questions, in the videos below. The first video at the top of this story is the panelists’ experiences dealing with the pandemic so far. Not every panelist answered every question. No answers were omitted.