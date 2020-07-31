A House Divided: Pandemic Politics & Immigration Issues

As the Coronavirus pandemic persists, WANE 15 and Advancing Voices of Women, or AVOW, panelists once again met to discuss mask mandates, schools reopening and how the politics of the pandemic might play out in November’s election.

In our exclusive “A House Divided” project, throughout the year, six of the 12 panelists will rotate sitting down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson for a discussion on various topics. The goal is to have civil conversations on often divisive issues to see if women from different backgrounds and viewpoints can find common ground.

This week, Republicans Aimmie and Diane, Democrats Roxanna and Harini and Independents Karen and Emily met with Alyssa via Zoom to discuss the latest on the pandemic as well as ongoing immigration issues still being debated in the United States.

Watch the entire conversation, edited only into the separate questions, in the videos below. The first video at the top of this story is the panelists’ experiences dealing with the pandemic so far. Not every panelist answered every question. No answers were omitted.

Question: What do you think about Indiana’s new mask mandate? Should it be determined on the local level? Or the federal level?

Question: How do you think schools should reopen in the fall?

Question: How do you see the pandemic affecting the November election ?

Question: There is some pandemic and immigration overlap. President Trump, at one point, said international students who were only taking online classes this fall would have to return home. He’s since rolled that back. What are your thoughts on that?

Question: Where do you stand on the DACA program? Do you think undocumented immigrants are taking jobs away from Americans?

Question: What reform to LEGAL immigration processes do you think needs to happen?

Question: What should happen to the people who came into the United States ILLEGALLY?

Question: What do you want to see from the next administration, whether it stays the same or changes after the November election, in regards to immigration reform? (The wall on the Mexican border was brought up and also discussed.)

Question: When asked if there were any other points they wanted to make, panelists brought up detention centers and issues with the transition from a student visa to a work visa.