A few days left to enjoy Vegan Restaurant Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vegan Restaurant Week is back in Fort Wayne for a second year, with a twist due to the ongoing pandemic. Diners can eat in at any participating restaurant. They will be focusing on the To Go aspect of the event. All options will be available for carryout to help keep customers and restaurant staff safe.

Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week To Go’s mission is to highlight how easy and delicious it is to eat vegan and to showcase the amazing Fort Wayne Restaurant scene who go above and beyond with creative vegan options.

“I worried if driving business to restaurants during a pandemic was the responsible thing to do.” says Heather Dahman, organizer of Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week. “But, after talking to several area restaurants, we decided to bring it back with a change.”

While the demand for plant-based options continues to increase, Fort Wayne restaurants are stepping in with creative vegan fare to prove that there’s more to eating vegan than just salads.

Vegan Restaurant Week lasts until November 8.

For a list of participating restaurants, visit here.