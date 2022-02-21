FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Divine Encounter Café opened its doors in October of 2020 joining a row of businesses at the corner of Coliseum and Parnell. Despite opening during a pandemic, the restaurant has seen a steady flow of customers who, it seems, frequent the restaurant not only for the delicious, healthy food, but for its owner Betty Shuman.

Shuman is a successful businesswoman, but her life has some dark chapters. Originally from Ohio, Shuman and her brother were in and out of abusive foster homes as infants, she started experimenting with drugs and alcohol as a teenager, and was eventually abandoned in Fort Wayne during high school.

It took finding God and faith to put her life on the right track. Up until two years ago, she was working in the corporate world making good money, but yearning for a change.

“I just felt like I was doing the same thing over and over. So I feel like the Lord took me out of Corporate America, but I wanted to bring people back around the table and good food and to show kindness and love,” she said.

That led her to open A Divine Encounter Café, a space for good food, fellowship, and faith.

“I think a good life begins with what we put in our mind and what we put in our body. So, good thoughts, the Bible, whatever motivational, whatever we choose, get around good people that will lift us up and not tear us down,” Shuman said. “And what we eat.”

Shuman greets every customer with a smile and friendly greeting, creating an atmosphere that draws people in and keeps them coming back. Every time someone walks in the door, they’re family, she says.

“I love to meet the customers. Trying not to get emotional here, but growing up without a mom – God has given me such a great family in this café,” Shuman said through tears. “Every time somebody walks through that door is an opportunity to love them.”

Betty’s faith is important to her. She believes Jesus Christ saved her life and helped put her on the track to happiness and success. That’s why she likes to share the love of Christ with customers and colleagues “if they would like it,” she says. But she’s careful not to force it on anybody because everyone is welcome in her café no matter their religion, background or journey.

“We’ve had Muslims in here, we’ve had atheists, we’ve had the Sikh religion, and we love everybody,” Shuman said. “I’m not a judge, right? I have my own walk with Christ. I have my own journey, and you have yours. But the thing is, at least for me, I believe in a God that I can’t see, feel, touch, smell, because there’s 9 billion of us on this earth, what are we doing to lift each other up to love each other?”

The love for Shuman is returned tenfold, and not just from the customers. Amidst a hiring struggle across the service industry, several workers volunteer their time at A Divine Encounter Café.

A Divine Encounter Café is located at 1019 E Coliseum Blvd.

“Betty is doing a wonderful thing here and there’s a number of us who like to assist her,” said Cliff, who was volunteering as a cook in the kitchen.

Gary Muncie used to play his ukulele inside retirement homes, but with Covid-19 keeping him out, he asked Shuman if he could play at the café. Now, he sets up inside A Divine Encounter one a month and entertains diners with his soulful voice. His wife also joins him to pray with customers.

“Betty is so full of the Lord I don’t think you can get any closer to him,” said Muncie. “And you can tell in the way she prays and greets people, she’s just that kind of person.”

“We pray with customers in here every day – if they would like it. Two questions I love to ask is ‘what is your dream, and do you need prayer for anything?’ And one of those two questions will usually bring some type of tear -a joyful tear, a healing tear. And so in this little 65-seater diner, we just want to love people.”

Once the café closes in the early afternoon hours, the work is far from done. A Divine Encounter Café hosts board meetings for local organizations, bible studies, fellowship groups, parties, even baptism and funeral dinners. Shuman says her restaurant is open to anyone who needs a place to gather. That’s what the space is for, she said.

Shuman works alongside her son, Travis, and daughter-in-law, Katarina, who describes the restaurant as “special,” “homey,” and “comfort.” The two have witnessed first-hand the shift in Betty’s life. Katarina says Betty’s faith can move mountains.

“It really inspires everyone around her, it’s inspired me and my husband to be able to share the good and the bad and be our complete selves with her and those around us and know that everything is going to be okay,” Katarina said.

“They have watched the Lord change my life – from 15 years ago being arrested, resisting arrest and going into a police car for my fourth DUI, to becoming the woman that I am today,” said Shuman.

And she’s proud of her progress. Hung on a wall in the café is a failing report card from the 10th grade, and a police report from one of her arrests. Underneath is a recent magazine article from Business People, profiling her journey and success.

“There’s a verse in the Bible that says ‘she loves much because she’s been forgiven.’ I’ve been forgiven a lot. And so that’s why we created this place. And every day is such a beautiful blessing.”

Striving to be a mentor and share her love, Shuman has made it a point to employ people going through what she went through as a teenager.

“We’ve had two women that have worked here with ankle bracelets on, we’ve had a recovering drug addict work here and I like to think they’re a little bit better for the time that they spent here. They were prayed for every day.”

To learn more about the café, and to see its menu and hours, click HERE.